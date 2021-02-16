Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB)

285 institutions hold shares in Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB), with 14.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.83% while institutional investors hold 105.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.74M, and float is at 88.26M with Short Float at 2.82%. Institutions hold 91.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 13.13 million shares valued at $495.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.74% of the TENB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 9.46 million shares valued at $494.39 million to account for 9.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.95 million shares representing 5.77% and valued at over $224.49 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 5.26 million with a market value of $274.82 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) is -12.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.28 and a high of $58.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TENB stock was last observed hovering at around $46.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.17% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.04% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.73% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.53, the stock is -9.41% and -5.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 22.33% off its SMA200. TENB registered 64.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.83.

The stock witnessed a -14.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.01%, and is -1.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 5.55% over the month.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has around 1373 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $440.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 102.55. Profit margin for the company is -20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 179.67% and -22.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.30%).

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tenable Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $120.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Li Ping, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Li Ping sold 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $47.18 per share for a total of $3.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

Tenable Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Riddick Stephen A (General Counsel & Secretary) sold a total of 7,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $49.34 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11811.0 shares of the TENB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Riddick Stephen A (General Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $53.87 for $5.39 million. The insider now directly holds 11,811 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB).