Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG)

372 institutions hold shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), with 160.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 45.34% while institutional investors hold 61.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.45M, and float is at 191.22M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 33.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vulcan Value Partners, LLC with over 24.53 million shares valued at $605.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.94% of the CG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.79 million shares valued at $340.3 million to account for 3.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 12.62 million shares representing 3.57% and valued at over $311.26 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.82% of the shares totaling 9.97 million with a market value of $246.07 million.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) is 18.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.21 and a high of $37.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CG stock was last observed hovering at around $37.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.42% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.22% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.16, the stock is 8.20% and 15.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing -0.08% at the moment leaves the stock 31.19% off its SMA200. CG registered 12.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.74.

The stock witnessed a 12.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.10%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.38% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) has around 1825 employees, a market worth around $13.14B and $2.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.21 and Fwd P/E is 13.41. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.31% and -1.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Analyst Forecasts

The Carlyle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $596.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ferguson Jeffrey W., the company’s General Counsel. SEC filings show that Ferguson Jeffrey W. sold 14,236 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $36.60 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

The Carlyle Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that Buser Curtis L. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 33,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $36.60 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.07 million shares of the CG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, Finn Christopher (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 35,572 shares at an average price of $36.60 for $1.3 million. The insider now directly holds 808,180 shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG).