Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) is 23.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.81 and a high of $91.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HZNP stock was last observed hovering at around $91.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.58% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.07% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.53, the stock is 12.14% and 19.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 34.41% off its SMA200. HZNP registered 152.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.36.

The stock witnessed a 17.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.82%, and is 6.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has around 1275 employees, a market worth around $20.12B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.72 and Fwd P/E is 23.01. Profit margin for the company is 43.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 280.22% and -0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.05 with sales reaching $690.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 736.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 89.80% in year-over-year returns.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Top Institutional Holders

593 institutions hold shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.13% while institutional investors hold 91.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.71M, and float is at 217.31M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 90.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.25 million shares valued at $1.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the HZNP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.21 million shares valued at $1.04 billion to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 13.25 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $969.49 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 8.94 million with a market value of $694.32 million.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) Insider Activity

A total of 110 insider transactions have happened at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DesJardin Michael A., the company’s EVP, Technical Operations. SEC filings show that DesJardin Michael A. sold 10,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $90.00 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that DesJardin Michael A. (EVP, Technical Operations) sold a total of 4,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $85.00 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the HZNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Karnani Vikram (EVP & President, International) disposed off 2,731 shares at an average price of $76.81 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 111,429 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP).

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 4.78% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -0.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.85.