Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Volatility At 27.31%, Should You Add A Position?

29 institutions hold shares in Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC), with 345.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.74% while institutional investors hold 23.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.95M, and float is at 3.51M with Short Float at 14.58%. Institutions hold 21.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd with over 0.24 million shares valued at $0.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.12% of the NTEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 82761.0 shares valued at $0.29 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 37200.0 shares representing 0.94% and valued at over $0.13 million, while Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC holds 0.52% of the shares totaling 20717.0 with a market value of $0.1 million.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) is 76.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $15.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTEC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.08% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 53.08% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.10, the stock is 26.56% and 43.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -8.41% at the moment leaves the stock 14.77% off its SMA200. NTEC registered 9.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.81.

The stock witnessed a 43.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.81%, and is 25.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.31% over the week and 14.96% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 177.27% and -61.43% from its 52-week high.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intec Pharma Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85.The EPS is expected to grow by 85.00% this year.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Intec Pharma Ltd (NTEC): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 74.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 74.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.71.