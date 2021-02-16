Is General Finance Corporation (GFN) a good stock to buy now?

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) is 31.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $10.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.97% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.87% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 29.87% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.22, the stock is 32.48% and 30.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 67140.0 and changing 9.46% at the moment leaves the stock 59.31% off its SMA200. GFN registered 15.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.50.

The stock witnessed a 36.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.66%, and is 34.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.91% over the week and 5.76% over the month.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) has around 908 employees, a market worth around $309.78M and $345.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 311.67 and Fwd P/E is 17.40. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.86% and 9.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for General Finance Corporation (GFN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

General Finance Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $82.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 160.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.40% year-over-year.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in General Finance Corporation (GFN), with 16.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.05% while institutional investors hold 54.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.77M, and float is at 13.62M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 24.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gagnon Securities, LLC with over 2.23 million shares valued at $14.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.39% of the GFN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gagnon Advisors, LLC with 0.89 million shares valued at $5.64 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $7.07 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $4.73 million.

General Finance Corporation (GFN) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at General Finance Corporation (GFN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gagnon Neil, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Gagnon Neil sold 823 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $100.88 per share for a total of $83020.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7103.0 shares.

General Finance Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Gagnon Neil (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,819 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $101.05 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7926.0 shares of the GFN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Gagnon Neil (10% Owner) disposed off 107 shares at an average price of $101.05 for $10812.0. The insider now directly holds 11,715 shares of General Finance Corporation (GFN).

General Finance Corporation (GFN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) that is trading -0.84% down over the past 12 months. Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) is 284.16% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.77% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.