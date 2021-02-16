Is IntriCon Corporation (IIN) a good stock to buy now?

IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) is 20.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.84 and a high of $21.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IIN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.21% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -8.9% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $21.78, the stock is 10.04% and 18.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69507.0 and changing 1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 51.48% off its SMA200. IIN registered 24.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.09.

The stock witnessed a 19.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.24%, and is 5.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.59% over the week and 4.68% over the month.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) has around 780 employees, a market worth around $191.66M and $100.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 64.63. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.34% and 0.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IntriCon Corporation (IIN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IntriCon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $27.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in IntriCon Corporation (IIN), with 693.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.76% while institutional investors hold 75.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.94M, and float is at 8.26M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 69.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 0.85 million shares valued at $15.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.49% of the IIN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.65 million shares valued at $11.82 million to account for 7.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 0.57 million shares representing 6.40% and valued at over $10.37 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.79% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $6.31 million.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at IntriCon Corporation (IIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Geraci Michael, the company’s VP Sales & Marketing. SEC filings show that Geraci Michael sold 8,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $17.49 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33248.0 shares.

IntriCon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Geraci Michael (VP Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $16.83 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43385.0 shares of the IIN stock.

IntriCon Corporation (IIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 90.80% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.51% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.59.