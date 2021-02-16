Is Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) a good stock to buy now?

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is 13.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.89 and a high of $160.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $157.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6% off its average median price target of $164.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.64% off the consensus price target high of $181.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -13.43% lower than the price target low of $141.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.93, the stock is 5.03% and 9.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 1.65% at the moment leaves the stock 16.22% off its SMA200. TSCO registered 62.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $150.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $144.04.

The stock witnessed a 4.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.21%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.66% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $18.33B and $10.62B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.04 and Fwd P/E is 22.22. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.32% and -0.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.10%).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tractor Supply Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $2.42B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.80% in year-over-year returns.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Top Institutional Holders

1,121 institutions hold shares in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), with 537.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 92.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 116.34M, and float is at 115.87M with Short Float at 3.75%. Institutions hold 92.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.72 million shares valued at $1.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.92% of the TSCO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.0 million shares valued at $1.55 billion to account for 9.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.43 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $777.72 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 3.13 million with a market value of $448.04 million.

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Insider Activity

A total of 73 insider transactions have happened at Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 48 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ordus John P, the company’s EVP Chief Stores Officer. SEC filings show that Ordus John P sold 753 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $159.75 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1231.0 shares.

Tractor Supply Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 15 that Ordus John P (EVP Chief Stores Officer) sold a total of 14,047 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 15 and was made at $159.75 per share for $2.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9584.0 shares of the TSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Estep Jonathan S (EVP – CMO) disposed off 6,895 shares at an average price of $155.00 for $1.07 million. The insider now directly holds 11,431 shares of Tractor Supply Company (TSCO).

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 48.08% up over the past 12 months. Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is 106.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.