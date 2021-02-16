Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) is 24.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $3.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LPTX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 13.18% and 26.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 35.49% off its SMA200. LPTX registered 39.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3879 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0104.

The stock witnessed a 28.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.10%, and is 6.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.55% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $164.11M and $1.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 143.48% and -13.58% from its 52-week high.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $520k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Top Institutional Holders

51 institutions hold shares in Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX), with 7.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.04% while institutional investors hold 67.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.32M, and float is at 44.00M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 59.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 8.48 million shares valued at $16.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.21% of the LPTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 3.72 million shares valued at $7.36 million to account for 6.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.83 million shares representing 4.74% and valued at over $5.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.56% of the shares totaling 1.53 million with a market value of $3.03 million.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 1,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $2.00 per share for a total of $3.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.48 million shares.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -25.76% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.28.