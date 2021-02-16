Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

2,208 institutions hold shares in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT), with 210.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 77.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 279.70M, and float is at 237.40M with Short Float at 1.17%. Institutions hold 77.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 42.23 million shares valued at $16.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.08% of the LMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.97 million shares valued at $8.42 billion to account for 7.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 16.78 million shares representing 5.99% and valued at over $6.43 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 16.56 million with a market value of $5.88 billion.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is -4.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $266.11 and a high of $439.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMT stock was last observed hovering at around $339.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.41% off its average median price target of $407.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.95% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -1.12% lower than the price target low of $334.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $337.73, the stock is 0.23% and -2.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -8.93% off its SMA200. LMT registered -22.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $340.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $368.05.

The stock witnessed a -2.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.54%, and is 0.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.98% over the month.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has around 114000 employees, a market worth around $94.99B and $65.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.79 and Fwd P/E is 12.04. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.91% and -23.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.10%).

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.31 with sales reaching $16.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 13 times.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) that is trading 95.21% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.