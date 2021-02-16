Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 19.41% Upside

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) is 59.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $30.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIVO stock was last observed hovering at around $29.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.41% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.29% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.82, the stock is 23.90% and 37.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 56.33% off its SMA200. VIVO registered 269.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.27.

The stock witnessed a 36.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.62%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.38% over the week and 6.45% over the month.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $253.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.92 and Fwd P/E is 22.54. Profit margin for the company is 17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 441.20% and -2.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $87.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.30% year-over-year.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO), with 303.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 94.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.96M, and float is at 42.87M with Short Float at 9.01%. Institutions hold 94.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.85 million shares valued at $127.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.87% of the VIVO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.65 million shares valued at $78.99 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.31 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $43.25 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $35.75 million.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kenny John P., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Kenny John P. sold 68,288 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $29.86 per share for a total of $2.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Baldasare Bryan T (Exec VP & CFO) sold a total of 6,254 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $30.00 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56128.0 shares of the VIVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Rice John McCune Jr. (Director) disposed off 16,480 shares at an average price of $28.16 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 24,437 shares of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO).

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 51.32% up over the past 12 months. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) is 50.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.81% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.48.