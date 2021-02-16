MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 32.72% Change This Year

MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) is 32.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.88 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOGU stock was last observed hovering at around $2.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $19.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.07% off the consensus price target high of $20.67 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 84.27% higher than the price target low of $18.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.88, the stock is 13.59% and 21.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 24.52% off its SMA200. MOGU registered 45.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 28.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4206 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4805.

The stock witnessed a 30.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.06%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.12% over the week and 10.17% over the month.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) has around 909 employees, a market worth around $279.59M and $98.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 28.80. Distance from 52-week low is 227.12% and -57.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-104.60%).

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MOGU Inc. (MOGU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MOGU Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $48.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year.

MOGU Inc. (MOGU) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in MOGU Inc. (MOGU), with institutional investors hold 29.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.69M, and float is at 84.41M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 29.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 10.45 million shares valued at $24.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the MOGU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd. with 8.35 million shares valued at $18.12 million to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 2.3 million shares representing 2.38% and valued at over $5.39 million, while IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 2.11 million with a market value of $4.97 million.