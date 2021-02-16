Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

60 institutions hold shares in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), with 67.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.45% while institutional investors hold 20.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.08M, and float is at 14.95M with Short Float at 4.87%. Institutions hold 20.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.43 million shares valued at $3.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the NBRV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 0.55 million shares valued at $2.91 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Frazier Management LLC which holds 0.43 million shares representing 2.82% and valued at over $2.27 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.27% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.83 million.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) is 28.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.31 and a high of $16.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NBRV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.44% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 65.44% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.11, the stock is 5.23% and 6.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock -43.76% off its SMA200. NBRV registered -79.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.8494 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6609.

The stock witnessed a 5.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.30%, and is 7.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.27% over the week and 8.20% over the month.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $67.49M and $2.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 34.63% and -80.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-105.00%).

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.95 with sales reaching $600k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 80.20% in year-over-year returns.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Broom Colin MD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Broom Colin MD sold 11,064 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $7165.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 74.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 58.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.83.