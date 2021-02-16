New Big Money Means A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

207 institutions hold shares in A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN), with 3.63M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.76% while institutional investors hold 84.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 78.24M, and float is at 63.62M with Short Float at 3.31%. Institutions hold 80.03% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Summit Partners, L.P. with over 9.54 million shares valued at $94.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.44% of the ATEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 7.69 million shares valued at $48.99 million to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.53 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $54.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.25% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $25.64 million.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) is -4.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.43 and a high of $11.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATEN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.37% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.52% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.38, the stock is -7.77% and -1.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 19.22% off its SMA200. ATEN registered 29.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.30.

The stock witnessed a 3.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.10%, and is -11.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 6.02% over the month.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) has around 810 employees, a market worth around $751.71M and $225.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.47% and -20.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A10 Networks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $55.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.70% in year-over-year returns.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Becker Brian, the company’s Interim CFO. SEC filings show that Becker Brian sold 4,222 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $9.64 per share for a total of $40700.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30528.0 shares.

A10 Networks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Reiss Gunter (VP Worldwide Marketing) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $10.02 per share for $30060.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ATEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, Trivedi Dhrupad (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,889 shares at an average price of $8.06 for $87765.0. The insider now directly holds 114,111 shares of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN).

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Radware Ltd. (RDWR) that is trading 17.65% up over the past 12 months. Citrix Systems Inc. (CTXS) is 11.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.15.