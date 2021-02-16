New Big Money Means BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

457 institutions hold shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 111.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 136.01M, and float is at 133.76M with Short Float at 12.58%. Institutions hold 108.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.95 million shares valued at $594.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.62% of the BJ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.14 million shares valued at $546.14 million to account for 9.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 10.16 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $378.94 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 5.66% of the shares totaling 7.77 million with a market value of $289.84 million.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is 15.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.84 and a high of $50.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BJ stock was last observed hovering at around $42.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.12% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -16.22% lower than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.00, the stock is 0.49% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 10.26% off its SMA200. BJ registered 95.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.00.

The stock witnessed a 12.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.72%, and is 2.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) has around 27231 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $14.96B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.26 and Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.24% and -14.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.67 with sales reaching $3.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eddy Robert W., the company’s EVP, Chief Fin. & Admin. Off.. SEC filings show that Eddy Robert W. sold 21,218 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $42.42 per share for a total of $0.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Kessler Scott (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 21,534 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $42.02 per share for $0.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the BJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Poulliot Brian (EVP, Enterprise Analytics) disposed off 169 shares at an average price of $49.25 for $8323.0. The insider now directly holds 119,685 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ).