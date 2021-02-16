New Big Money Means Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

74 institutions hold shares in Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), with 6.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 15.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 224.61M, and float is at 22.36M with Short Float at 17.22%. Institutions hold 15.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 6.87 million shares valued at $250.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.63% of the DADA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.28 million shares valued at $229.25 million to account for 38.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.35 million shares representing 14.22% and valued at over $62.09 million, while Kylin Management LLC holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 0.95 million with a market value of $25.06 million.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) is 22.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.60 and a high of $61.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DADA stock was last observed hovering at around $44.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $323.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.49% off the consensus price target high of $356.19 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 82.35% higher than the price target low of $252.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.56, the stock is 0.62% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock 38.24% off its SMA200. DADA registered a gain of 71.06% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.19%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has around 2149 employees, a market worth around $10.50B and $760.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -46.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 205.20% and -27.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dada Nexus Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $311.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 449.90% year-over-year.