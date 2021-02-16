New Big Money Means Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Investors Could Reap Benefit

191 institutions hold shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), with 8.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.93% while institutional investors hold 96.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 356.41M, and float is at 61.19M with Short Float at 10.15%. Institutions hold 84.56% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nomura Holdings Inc. with over 18.28 million shares valued at $494.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.31% of the DQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.85 million shares valued at $335.58 million to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 3.15 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $85.14 million, while Ninety One UK Ltd holds 4.30% of the shares totaling 2.99 million with a market value of $171.43 million.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) is 115.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.32 and a high of $130.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DQ stock was last observed hovering at around $118.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.92% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.63% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -179.53% lower than the price target low of $44.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $123.83, the stock is 22.24% and 65.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 237.34% off its SMA200. DQ registered 766.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 433.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.99.

The stock witnessed a 59.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 179.06%, and is 13.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.24% over the week and 11.31% over the month.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has around 1892 employees, a market worth around $8.26B and $546.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 526.94 and Fwd P/E is 27.14. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1388.60% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $232.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 97.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 95.20% in year-over-year returns.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) that is 153.98% higher over the past 12 months. CMC Materials Inc. (CCMP) is 5.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.