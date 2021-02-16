New Big Money Means Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

83 institutions hold shares in Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.49% while institutional investors hold 97.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.62M, and float is at 10.57M with Short Float at 1.36%. Institutions hold 81.48% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 2.23 million shares valued at $22.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.65% of the GDP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is LSP Investment Advisors, LLC with 1.84 million shares valued at $14.14 million to account for 14.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Anchorage Capital Group, LLC which holds 1.57 million shares representing 12.40% and valued at over $12.07 million, while Raffles Associates, LP holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $5.3 million.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (AMEX: GDP) is 3.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.39 and a high of $13.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDP stock was last observed hovering at around $10.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.92% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.41, the stock is 1.06% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock 16.45% off its SMA200. GDP registered 65.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.68.

The stock witnessed a -1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.72%, and is -2.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $128.67M and $95.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.47. Profit margin for the company is -39.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 334.66% and -21.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 646.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GOODRICH WALTER G, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that GOODRICH WALTER G bought 15,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $3.45 per share for a total of $52677.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that TURNHAM ROBERT C JR (President & COO) bought a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $4.23 per share for $14805.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the GDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, BARKER ROBERT T (SVP Controller & CFO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $3.64 for $1820.0. The insider now directly holds 34,818 shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP).