New Big Money Means Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The shares outstanding are 10.25M, and float is at 8.65M with Short Float at 5.31%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.32% of the MBRX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.1 million shares valued at $0.51 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Qube Research & Technologies Ltd which holds 59994.0 shares representing 0.50% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 39781.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) is 9.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $11.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MBRX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.9% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 70.83% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.25, the stock is -6.15% and -0.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -2.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.05% off its SMA200. MBRX registered -6.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.14.

The stock witnessed a -10.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.40%, and is 9.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 9.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 170.90% and -55.58% from its 52-week high.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.56.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.30% this year.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. (MBRX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 74.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.76.