New Big Money Means Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

181 institutions hold shares in Nautilus Inc. (NLS), with 671.75k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.22% while institutional investors hold 86.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.04M, and float is at 29.58M with Short Float at 16.18%. Institutions hold 84.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.18 million shares valued at $39.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the NLS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.75 million shares valued at $30.11 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.38 million shares representing 4.58% and valued at over $23.76 million, while Atom Investors LP holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 1.35 million with a market value of $23.24 million.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE: NLS) is 60.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $31.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLS stock was last observed hovering at around $27.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.1% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.14% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.16, the stock is 20.70% and 38.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 4.40% at the moment leaves the stock 88.61% off its SMA200. NLS registered 902.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.09.

The stock witnessed a 36.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.66%, and is 17.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has around 433 employees, a market worth around $845.06M and $467.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.53 and Fwd P/E is 17.38. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 2330.00% and -7.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-86.90%).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nautilus Inc. (NLS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nautilus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $191.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -750.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 79.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 84.10% in year-over-year returns.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Nautilus Inc. (NLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Siegert Marvin G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Siegert Marvin G sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $18.02 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59077.0 shares.

Nautilus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Saunders Anne (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $17.72 per share for $70887.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38077.0 shares of the NLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, McGregor Jay (VP & GM, Retail) disposed off 4,926 shares at an average price of $19.88 for $97929.0. The insider now directly holds 211 shares of Nautilus Inc. (NLS).

Nautilus Inc. (NLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 153.45% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is 31.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.47% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.