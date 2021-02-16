New Big Money Means Neonode Inc. (NEON) Investors Could Reap Benefit

15 institutions hold shares in Neonode Inc. (NEON), with 4.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.85% while institutional investors hold 19.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.13M, and float is at 6.82M with Short Float at 3.45%. Institutions hold 12.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.48 million shares valued at $3.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.17% of the NEON Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with 0.42 million shares valued at $3.34 million to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 0.24 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $1.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.84% of the shares totaling 96560.0 with a market value of $0.65 million.

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) is 35.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $13.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEON stock was last observed hovering at around $8.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.77% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 23.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.17, the stock is 8.05% and 15.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 9.17% at the moment leaves the stock 16.17% off its SMA200. NEON registered 256.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.37.

The stock witnessed a 2.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.08%, and is 7.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) has around 46 employees, a market worth around $96.29M and $5.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 633.60% and -29.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.90%).

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neonode Inc. (NEON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neonode Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Neonode Inc. (NEON) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Neonode Inc. (NEON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bergman Mattias, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bergman Mattias bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $8.83 per share for a total of $22075.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.