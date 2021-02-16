New Big Money Means Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

30 institutions hold shares in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.00% while institutional investors hold 10.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.56M, and float is at 13.61M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 9.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.15% of the SLGG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 1492 Capital Management, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $0.21 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 84772.0 shares representing 0.55% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Evoke Wealth, LLC holds 0.33% of the shares totaling 50766.0 with a market value of $92901.0.

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) is 41.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.30 and a high of $6.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLGG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.89% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 10.89% higher than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.01, the stock is 13.78% and 34.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -4.30% at the moment leaves the stock 61.63% off its SMA200. SLGG registered 59.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3103 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3667.

The stock witnessed a 26.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.66%, and is 12.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.08% over the week and 12.47% over the month.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $89.98M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 208.46% and -38.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-155.00%).

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $790k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 91.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 201.50% in year-over-year returns.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.