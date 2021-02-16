Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) is 7.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $12.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEXA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -48.14% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.37, the stock is 11.09% and 15.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75728.0 and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 51.43% off its SMA200. NEXA registered 24.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.61.

The stock witnessed a 14.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.28%, and is 12.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.13% over the week and 9.91% over the month.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) has around 5760 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $1.90B in sales. Fwd P/E is 24.00. Distance from 52-week low is 304.29% and -17.57% from its 52-week high.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nexa Resources S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $595.67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.80% in year-over-year returns.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA), with 87.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.03% while institutional investors hold 73.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.44M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 24.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital International Investors with over 6.26 million shares valued at $33.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.69% of the NEXA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital International Ltd /ca/ with 1.18 million shares valued at $6.24 million to account for 0.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.1 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $5.83 million, while ETF Managers Group, LLC holds 0.54% of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $3.79 million.