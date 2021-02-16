NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

207 institutions hold shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX), with 6.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.22% while institutional investors hold 91.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.25M, and float is at 196.12M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 88.73% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Feinberg Stephen with over 40.08 million shares valued at $74.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.70% of the NEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 19.63 million shares valued at $36.31 million to account for 9.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.0 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $41.27 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 5.21% of the shares totaling 11.17 million with a market value of $38.42 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE: NEX) is 15.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $5.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $4.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.97, the stock is 9.43% and 9.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 4.47% at the moment leaves the stock 43.86% off its SMA200. NEX registered -25.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6836 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8064.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.11%, and is 5.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) has around 6525 employees, a market worth around $814.60M and $1.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 297.00% and -31.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NEX) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.27 with sales reaching $225.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -259.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.10% in year-over-year returns.