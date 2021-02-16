NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) Is Up 25.86% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

NV5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is 25.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.00 and a high of $103.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVEE stock was last observed hovering at around $99.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $118.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.1% off the consensus price target high of $136.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -20.18% lower than the price target low of $82.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.15, the stock is 5.48% and 17.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56331.0 and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 60.64% off its SMA200. NVEE registered 54.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.68.

The stock witnessed a 9.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.36%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) has around 3362 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $630.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.67 and Fwd P/E is 24.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.22% and -3.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NV5 Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $159.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.30% in year-over-year returns.

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE), with 3.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.58% while institutional investors hold 86.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.44M, and float is at 9.73M with Short Float at 7.45%. Institutions hold 63.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.85 million shares valued at $66.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.41% of the NVEE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC with 0.64 million shares valued at $50.4 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.55 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $29.1 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $26.47 million.

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hockman Alexander A., the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Hockman Alexander A. sold 11,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $71.46 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

NV5 Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that Hockman Alexander A. (President & COO) sold a total of 1,511 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $70.05 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the NVEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, Hockman Alexander A. (President & COO) disposed off 16,819 shares at an average price of $70.56 for $1.19 million. The insider now directly holds 155,088 shares of NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE).

NV5 Global Inc. (NVEE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Covey Co. (FC) that is trading -18.59% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.85% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.73.