Olin Corporation (OLN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

346 institutions hold shares in Olin Corporation (OLN), with 3.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.08% while institutional investors hold 89.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.90M, and float is at 154.44M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 87.25% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 23.68 million shares valued at $581.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the OLN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sachem Head Capital Management, LP with 14.95 million shares valued at $185.08 million to account for 9.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 14.41 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $353.95 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.18% of the shares totaling 12.92 million with a market value of $159.92 million.

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is 16.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $28.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $28.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $28.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.43% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -14.8% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.70, the stock is 8.50% and 12.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 72.35% off its SMA200. OLN registered 63.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.84.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.57%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.26% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $4.57B and $5.76B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 227.63% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olin Corporation (OLN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olin Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $1.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Slater Todd A, the company’s VP & CFO. SEC filings show that Slater Todd A sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $22.16 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87751.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that FLAUGHER BRETT A (VP & Pres, Winchester) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $21.78 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30507.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, Sutton Scott McDougald (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 75,556 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is 15.02% higher over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is 30.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.89% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.