Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is 6.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.50 and a high of $80.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.26% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -32.5% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.25, the stock is 3.02% and 4.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.35% at the moment leaves the stock 17.34% off its SMA200. OMC registered -16.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.66.

The stock witnessed a 5.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.76%, and is 0.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.48% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 70000 employees, a market worth around $14.19B and $13.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.99 and Fwd P/E is 11.94. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.88% and -17.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Omnicom Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $3.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

1,011 institutions hold shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 97.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 215.40M, and float is at 213.18M with Short Float at 5.17%. Institutions hold 96.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.77 million shares valued at $1.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.52% of the OMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 18.64 million shares valued at $1.16 billion to account for 8.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 12.03 million shares representing 5.60% and valued at over $595.66 million, while Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 9.51 million with a market value of $470.89 million.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RICE LINDA JOHNSON, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold 540 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $77.99 per share for a total of $42115.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8437.0 shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) that is trading -9.79% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.