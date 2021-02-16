PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is 13.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.71 and a high of $103.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $98.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.6% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.33% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -24.05% lower than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $98.00, the stock is 3.30% and 9.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.61% at the moment leaves the stock 17.49% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 32.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.50.

The stock witnessed a 10.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.57%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.94% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $34.16B and $18.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.23 and Fwd P/E is 14.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.17% and -5.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.32 with sales reaching $5.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

910 institutions hold shares in PACCAR Inc (PCAR), with 6.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 66.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.80M, and float is at 339.27M with Short Float at 1.24%. Institutions hold 64.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.1 million shares valued at $2.31 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the PCAR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.88 million shares valued at $2.06 billion to account for 6.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 19.12 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $1.63 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.39% of the shares totaling 15.2 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HUBBARD TODD R, the company’s VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that HUBBARD TODD R sold 3,326 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742.0 shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that SCHIPPERS HARRIE (PRESIDENT & CFO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $99.13 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41907.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, SCHIPPERS HARRIE (PRESIDENT & CFO) disposed off 7,848 shares at an average price of $96.44 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 41,907 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is 16.37% higher over the past 12 months. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is 32.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.03.