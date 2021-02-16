Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PPIH Stock Is Going Next

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PPIH) is 0.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.51 and a high of $9.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPIH stock was last observed hovering at around $6.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -0.71% and 0.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 68522.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 5.64% off its SMA200. PPIH registered -32.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.81.

The stock witnessed a -0.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.49%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.67% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) has around 1040 employees, a market worth around $49.92M and $95.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.48% and -33.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 713.20% this year.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) Top Institutional Holders

30 institutions hold shares in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH), with 642.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.87% while institutional investors hold 37.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.17M, and float is at 7.52M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 34.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.55 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.79% of the PPIH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.54 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 6.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baird Financial Group, Inc. which holds 0.41 million shares representing 4.99% and valued at over $2.3 million, while Cannell Capital LLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $2.06 million.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. (PPIH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) that is trading -9.36% down over the past 12 months. Fuel Tech Inc. (FTEK) is 440.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -61.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5440.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.18.