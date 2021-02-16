Positives for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) as stock gains in recent trading

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is 8.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.13 and a high of $129.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The A stock was last observed hovering at around $126.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.02% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.77% off the consensus price target high of $133.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -11.29% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.98, the stock is 3.08% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 25.03% off its SMA200. A registered 49.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $109.63.

The stock witnessed a 0.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.97%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) has around 16400 employees, a market worth around $38.77B and $5.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.60 and Fwd P/E is 30.63. Profit margin for the company is 13.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 109.36% and -1.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agilent Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.89 with sales reaching $1.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Top Institutional Holders

1,132 institutions hold shares in Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), with 988.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 90.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.00M, and float is at 303.03M with Short Float at 0.75%. Institutions hold 90.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 25.06 million shares valued at $2.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the A Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 24.26 million shares valued at $2.45 billion to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 23.69 million shares representing 7.76% and valued at over $2.39 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.47% of the shares totaling 13.65 million with a market value of $1.38 billion.

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 73 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMullen Michael R., the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that McMullen Michael R. sold 41,978 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $123.74 per share for a total of $5.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Agilent Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that McMullen Michael R. (CEO and President) sold a total of 21,212 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $120.26 per share for $2.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.36 million shares of the A stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 14, Tang Michael (SVP, General Counsel, and Sec.) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $127.27 for $63635.0. The insider now directly holds 54,880 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc. (A).

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading 20.08% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.37.