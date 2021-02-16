Positives for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) as stock gains in recent trading

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR) is 45.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.38 and a high of $3.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BDR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $1.93, the stock is 16.90% and 34.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 94.49% off its SMA200. BDR registered 153.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 144.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5379 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1609.

The stock witnessed a 34.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 101.52%, and is 13.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.96% over the week and 14.54% over the month.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) has around 161 employees, a market worth around $23.10M and $17.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 407.89% and -49.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-75.80%).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Analyst Forecasts

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), with 6.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 62.77% while institutional investors hold 48.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.77M, and float is at 5.05M with Short Float at 14.49%. Institutions hold 18.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.31 million shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.67% of the BDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 72708.0 shares valued at $96701.0 to account for 0.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 55897.0 shares representing 0.48% and valued at over $45841.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.31% of the shares totaling 35934.0 with a market value of $29469.0.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 51 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cavalry Fund I LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Cavalry Fund I LP sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $1.54 per share for a total of $76825.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.09 million shares.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Cavalry Fund I LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $1.48 per share for $74030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.14 million shares of the BDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Cavalry Fund I LP (10% Owner) disposed off 62,491 shares at an average price of $1.51 for $94361.0. The insider now directly holds 1,187,509 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) that is trading 15.83% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -8.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 83.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.73.