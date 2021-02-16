Positives for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) as stock gains in recent trading

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is 44.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.94 and a high of $45.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $41.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.65% off its average median price target of $49.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $54.53 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -105.0% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.05, the stock is 18.64% and 29.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 51.67% off its SMA200. GOOS registered 38.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.13.

The stock witnessed a 32.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.73%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 63.03 and Fwd P/E is 67.27. Distance from 52-week low is 232.69% and -5.82% from its 52-week high.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $50.3M over the same period..

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS), with 688.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.62% while institutional investors hold 97.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 59.33M, and float is at 59.22M with Short Float at 12.76%. Institutions hold 96.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 11.3 million shares valued at $363.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.07% of the GOOS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.44 million shares valued at $132.05 million to account for 7.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec which holds 4.13 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $132.7 million, while Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 2.86 million with a market value of $92.09 million.