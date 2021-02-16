Positives for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) as stock gains in recent trading

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) is 16.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.50 and a high of $53.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $51.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.94% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.48% lower than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $49.44, the stock is 17.38% and 17.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 13.88% off its SMA200. THS registered 8.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.44.

The stock witnessed a 29.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.95%, and is 20.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.65% over the month.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) has around 10900 employees, a market worth around $2.78B and $4.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 145.84 and Fwd P/E is 15.58. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.58% and -8.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.80% in year-over-year returns.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Top Institutional Holders

360 institutions hold shares in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS), with 402.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.72% while institutional investors hold 111.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.50M, and float is at 55.95M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 110.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.02 million shares valued at $406.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.74% of the THS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.76 million shares valued at $233.39 million to account for 10.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.64 million shares representing 8.21% and valued at over $197.18 million, while Champlain Investment Partners, LLC holds 7.73% of the shares totaling 4.37 million with a market value of $176.99 million.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OConnell Frank Joseph, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OConnell Frank Joseph sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $41.81 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

TreeHouse Foods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Braun Clifford (SVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 12,368 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $38.01 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1500.0 shares of the THS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, ONeill Thomas Emmet III (Exec VP, Gen Counsel & CAO) disposed off 7,800 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 95,401 shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS).

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) that is trading 6.05% up over the past 12 months. Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is -3.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.15.