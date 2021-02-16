Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 3.50% Change This Year

Provident Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PVBC) is 3.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.21 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVBC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.64% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.64% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.42, the stock is 3.94% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 78751.0 and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 34.14% off its SMA200. PVBC registered 2.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.70.

The stock witnessed a 2.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.69%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) has around 131 employees, a market worth around $236.23M and $60.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.79 and Fwd P/E is 16.34. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.26% and -0.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Provident Bancorp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $13.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.07% while institutional investors hold 46.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.19M, and float is at 16.51M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 40.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.68 million shares valued at $13.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.67% of the PVBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is M3F, Inc. with 1.36 million shares valued at $10.61 million to account for 7.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.96 million shares representing 4.93% and valued at over $11.48 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.49% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $5.29 million.

Provident Bancorp Inc. (PVBC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Knapp Laurie H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Knapp Laurie H bought 275 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $9.06 per share for a total of $2492.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7349.0 shares.