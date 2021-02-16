QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

585 institutions hold shares in QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), with 13.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.12% while institutional investors hold 67.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.73M, and float is at 217.46M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 63.38% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 18.27 million shares valued at $955.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.02% of the QGEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.42 million shares valued at $387.6 million to account for 3.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FIL LTD which holds 5.9 million shares representing 2.59% and valued at over $311.98 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.06% of the shares totaling 4.7 million with a market value of $248.25 million.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.77 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $54.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.13% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.19% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -12.04% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.02, the stock is 3.58% and 6.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 14.99% off its SMA200. QGEN registered 52.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.95.

The stock witnessed a 5.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.45%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 2.33% over the month.

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) has around 5300 employees, a market worth around $12.67B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.57 and Fwd P/E is 24.51. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.12% and -5.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.40%).

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QIAGEN N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $557.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.80% in year-over-year returns.

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 51.32% up over the past 12 months. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is 93.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.92% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.51.