Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Volatility At 1.70%, Should You Add A Position?

1,101 institutions hold shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), with 662.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.50% while institutional investors hold 91.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.00M, and float is at 133.44M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 91.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.63 million shares valued at $1.67 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the DGX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.46 million shares valued at $1.37 billion to account for 8.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 6.68 million shares representing 4.96% and valued at over $764.72 million, while Fiduciary Management, Inc. holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 3.91 million with a market value of $447.35 million.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is 5.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.02 and a high of $134.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DGX stock was last observed hovering at around $125.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $142.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.24% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -0.82% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $126.02, the stock is 0.48% and 1.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 5.90% off its SMA200. DGX registered 12.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $124.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $120.79.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.24%, and is 3.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) has around 47000 employees, a market worth around $16.85B and $9.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.07 and Fwd P/E is 16.03. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.58% and -6.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.78 with sales reaching $2.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.60% in year-over-year returns.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUINAN MARK, the company’s Executive Vice President & CFO. SEC filings show that GUINAN MARK sold 81,756 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 24 at a price of $120.37 per share for a total of $9.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73579.0 shares.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that WILENSKY GAIL R (Director) sold a total of 6,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $126.02 per share for $0.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16482.0 shares of the DGX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, STANZIONE DANIEL (Director) disposed off 11,223 shares at an average price of $126.30 for $1.42 million. The insider now directly holds 28,349 shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX).

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) that is trading 75.09% up over the past 12 months. Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) is 44.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.