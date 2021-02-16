R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) – The -1.3% Downside Potential Remains

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) is 26.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.12 and a high of $30.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCM stock was last observed hovering at around $29.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.17% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -12.56% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.39, the stock is 13.51% and 24.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock 78.43% off its SMA200. RCM registered 121.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.75.

The stock witnessed a 19.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.48%, and is 8.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has around 19000 employees, a market worth around $7.77B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 349.31 and Fwd P/E is 61.02. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 326.83% and 1.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R1 RCM Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $315.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Top Institutional Holders

280 institutions hold shares in R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), with 8.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.24% while institutional investors hold 91.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.98M, and float is at 49.08M with Short Float at 7.43%. Institutions hold 85.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.05 million shares valued at $433.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.37% of the RCM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.58 million shares valued at $112.88 million to account for 5.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 5.44 million shares representing 4.94% and valued at over $130.67 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 5.17 million with a market value of $88.67 million.

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Feiner Michael C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Feiner Michael C. sold 71,325 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $15.53 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24119.0 shares.

R1 RCM Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that FLANAGAN JOSEPH GERARD (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $9.12 per share for $45600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.06 million shares of the RCM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, ZIMMERLI ALBERT RENE (Director) acquired 9,871 shares at an average price of $10.05 for $99195.0. The insider now directly holds 19,871 shares of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM).

R1 RCM Inc. (RCM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading 29.38% up over the past 12 months. Gartner Inc. (IT) is 21.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.27% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.