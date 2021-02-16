Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) is 12.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.14 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RWT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $11.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.52% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.42% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.92, the stock is 8.52% and 11.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.20% off its SMA200. RWT registered -44.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.26.

The stock witnessed a 14.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.98%, and is 4.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) has around 372 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $718.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.05. Distance from 52-week low is 363.55% and -44.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Redwood Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $30.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT), with 1.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.95% while institutional investors hold 81.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.40M, and float is at 110.71M with Short Float at 4.32%. Institutions hold 80.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 19.8 million shares valued at $173.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.69% of the RWT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.11 million shares valued at $83.56 million to account for 9.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.63 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $42.34 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $34.89 million.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Byerwalter Mariann H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Byerwalter Mariann H sold 5,778 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $4.52 per share for a total of $26136.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11970.0 shares.

Redwood Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 that Matera Fred (Director) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 and was made at $3.80 per share for $49347.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25792.0 shares of the RWT stock.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) that is trading -38.96% down over the past 12 months. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) is -75.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.08% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.62.