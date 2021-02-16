ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) is 80.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RETO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 20.19% and 48.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing -7.69% at the moment leaves the stock 52.10% off its SMA200. RETO registered 30.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7149.

The stock witnessed a 36.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.72%, and is 10.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.40% over the week and 12.88% over the month.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $31.40M and $14.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 300.00% and -37.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -565.00% this year.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO), with 13.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.27% while institutional investors hold 2.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.62M, and float is at 10.80M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 1.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.85% of the RETO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 83382.0 shares valued at $41691.0 to account for 0.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 40125.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $20062.0, while UBS Group AG holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 21738.0 with a market value of $10869.0.