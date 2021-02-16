Rollins Inc. (ROL) down -3.79% since start of the year

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is -3.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.44 and a high of $43.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $37.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.62% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.91% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.59, the stock is 1.60% and -1.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 8.05% off its SMA200. ROL registered 41.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.73.

The stock witnessed a -5.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.06%, and is 0.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.10% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 15000 employees, a market worth around $18.51B and $2.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.79 and Fwd P/E is 56.10. Profit margin for the company is 9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.92% and -12.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $518.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

684 institutions hold shares in Rollins Inc. (ROL), with 270.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.08% while institutional investors hold 90.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 491.63M, and float is at 220.66M with Short Float at 5.35%. Institutions hold 40.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.13 million shares valued at $654.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.53% of the ROL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.74 million shares valued at $693.19 million to account for 5.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are APG Asset Management N.V. which holds 7.58 million shares representing 2.31% and valued at over $273.97 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 7.5 million with a market value of $270.83 million.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 14 times.

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading 9.05% up over the past 12 months. Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is 6.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.12.