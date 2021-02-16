Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Schmitt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SMIT) is 9.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.12 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMIT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 10.42% and 5.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 98102.0 and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 26.34% off its SMA200. SMIT registered 87.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.19%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $21.72M and $5.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.46% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.20%).

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) Analyst Forecasts

Schmitt Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT), with 248.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.53% while institutional investors hold 33.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.76M, and float is at 3.55M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 31.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Teton Advisors, Inc with over 0.59 million shares valued at $3.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.60% of the SMIT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 70802.0 shares valued at $0.37 million to account for 1.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 59500.0 shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $0.32 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 25576.0 with a market value of $0.13 million.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 12 times.

Schmitt Industries Inc. (SMIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading 16.67% up over the past 12 months. Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) is 0.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.34.