Signature Bank (SBNY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

528 institutions hold shares in Signature Bank (SBNY), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.57% while institutional investors hold 97.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.67M, and float is at 52.10M with Short Float at 2.49%. Institutions hold 95.16% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.55 million shares valued at $377.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.43% of the SBNY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.47 million shares valued at $604.79 million to account for 15.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 4.26 million shares representing 14.46% and valued at over $576.19 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 13.59% of the shares totaling 4.0 million with a market value of $332.22 million.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is 58.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $68.98 and a high of $217.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBNY stock was last observed hovering at around $212.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.56% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -38.09% lower than the price target low of $155.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $214.04, the stock is 23.32% and 43.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 92.30% off its SMA200. SBNY registered 48.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $115.22.

The stock witnessed a 39.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 115.29%, and is 17.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Signature Bank (SBNY) has around 1472 employees, a market worth around $11.40B and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.27 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 26.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.29% and -1.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Signature Bank (SBNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signature Bank (SBNY) is a “Buy”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signature Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.91 with sales reaching $437.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 20.60% in year-over-year returns.

Signature Bank (SBNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -9.80% down over the past 12 months. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -25.62% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.26.