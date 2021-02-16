SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) is 5.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $95.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLG stock was last observed hovering at around $64.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.1% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -22.62% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.99, the stock is 0.72% and 4.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing 0.54% at the moment leaves the stock 24.81% off its SMA200. SLG registered -31.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.16.

The stock witnessed a 1.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.72%, and is 1.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) has around 1033 employees, a market worth around $4.56B and $1.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.66. Profit margin for the company is 21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.73% and -32.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SL Green Realty Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $194.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.50% in year-over-year returns.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.90M, and float is at 69.05M with Short Float at 15.02%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.18 million shares valued at $581.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.79% of the SLG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 9.04 million shares valued at $431.63 million to account for 12.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.48 million shares representing 8.93% and valued at over $397.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 4.44 million with a market value of $211.92 million.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURTON EDWIN T III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURTON EDWIN T III sold 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $63.65 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 538.0 shares.

SL Green Realty Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that HATKOFF CRAIG M (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $65.17 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3922.0 shares of the SLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, GREEN STEPHEN L (Director) disposed off 65,578 shares at an average price of $55.75 for $3.66 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG).