SPI Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Now

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) is 30.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $46.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -930.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -930.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.30, the stock is -3.14% and 10.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -4.45% at the moment leaves the stock 106.54% off its SMA200. SPI registered 704.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 560.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.87.

The stock witnessed a 15.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.29%, and is -8.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.98% over the week and 11.06% over the month.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $255.65M and $104.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 1772.73% and -77.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.90%).

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.10% this year.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI), with 6.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.16% while institutional investors hold 16.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 7.43M with Short Float at 15.88%. Institutions hold 9.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Anson Funds Management LP with over 0.56 million shares valued at $4.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.99% of the SPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sabby Management, LLC with 0.43 million shares valued at $3.07 million to account for 2.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 79479.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.57 million, while Alpine Global Management, LLC holds 0.22% of the shares totaling 41526.0 with a market value of $0.3 million.