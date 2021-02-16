Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

24 institutions hold shares in Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI), with 15.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.38% while institutional investors hold 18.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.56M, and float is at 11.33M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 7.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.49 million shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.92% of the SDPI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.36 million shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 1.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.49% and valued at over $52056.0, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.34% of the shares totaling 87066.0 with a market value of $35775.0.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX: SDPI) is 91.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SDPI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $1.16, the stock is 24.19% and 62.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 89.58% off its SMA200. SDPI registered 70.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8352 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5550.

The stock witnessed a 46.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 155.84%, and is 27.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.42% over the week and 14.61% over the month.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) has around 63 employees, a market worth around $29.70M and $13.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 478.55% and -9.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Analyst Forecasts

Superior Drilling Products Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -325.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.10% in year-over-year returns.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Superior Drilling Products Inc. (SDPI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frank’s International N.V. (FI) that is trading -11.08% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -617.72% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.