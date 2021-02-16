TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) is 39.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.20 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GLG stock was last observed hovering at around $2.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.3% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.3% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -2.95% and 13.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -3.20% off its SMA200. GLG registered 37.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0794 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.4592.

The stock witnessed a 13.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.90%, and is -13.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $166.19M and $4.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.00% and -44.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.30%).

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -76.60% this year.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in TD Holdings Inc. (GLG), with 8.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.27% while institutional investors hold 0.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.13M, and float is at 62.21M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 0.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HRT Financial LLC with over 66271.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.08% of the GLG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 60665.0 shares valued at $0.15 million to account for 0.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 38567.0 shares representing 0.05% and valued at over $97960.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.04% of the shares totaling 29201.0 with a market value of $74170.0.

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.