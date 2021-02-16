These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Civeo Corporation (CVEO)

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) is 46.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $19.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVEO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.4% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.40, the stock is 23.66% and 26.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69277.0 and changing 7.37% at the moment leaves the stock 94.70% off its SMA200. CVEO registered 26.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.32.

The stock witnessed a 13.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 84.78%, and is 16.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.93% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) has around 950 employees, a market worth around $270.10M and $545.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.14. Profit margin for the company is -51.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 399.71% and 6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Civeo Corporation (CVEO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Civeo Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.49 with sales reaching $121.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Civeo Corporation (CVEO), with 3M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.07% while institutional investors hold 74.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.16M, and float is at 11.22M with Short Float at 0.38%. Institutions hold 59.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 3.2 million shares valued at $25.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.49% of the CVEO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.43 million shares valued at $19.82 million to account for 10.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.86 million shares representing 6.08% and valued at over $12.02 million, while Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 5.94% of the shares totaling 0.84 million with a market value of $11.74 million.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Civeo Corporation (CVEO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torgerson Lance, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Torgerson Lance sold 5,327 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $18.77 per share for a total of $99988.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Civeo Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Dodson Bradley J (President & CEO) sold a total of 8,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $15.56 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the CVEO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Schoening Allan (SVP, Canada) disposed off 77,821 shares at an average price of $1.03 for $80156.0. The insider now directly holds 245,471 shares of Civeo Corporation (CVEO).

Civeo Corporation (CVEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BSQUARE Corporation (BSQR) that is trading 484.76% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.