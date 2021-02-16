These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is 5.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.42 and a high of $90.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JKS stock was last observed hovering at around $64.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.87% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -362.49% lower than the price target low of $14.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $65.35, the stock is 0.40% and 0.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 0.55% at the moment leaves the stock 62.09% off its SMA200. JKS registered 153.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 197.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.10.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.56%, and is 2.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.42% over the week and 7.08% over the month.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has around 15195 employees, a market worth around $2.94B and $5.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.47 and Fwd P/E is 18.37. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 472.24% and -27.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 70.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 42.83M with Short Float at 13.43%. Institutions hold 66.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.16 million shares valued at $85.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the JKS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.91 million shares valued at $75.98 million to account for 6.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Citigroup Inc. which holds 1.55 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $61.63 million, while Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 1.52 million with a market value of $60.63 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 152.80% up over the past 12 months. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is 1414.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.56.