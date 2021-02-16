These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is 42.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $15.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTIC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.78% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 34.78% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.00, the stock is 7.17% and 25.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 66579.0 and changing 2.46% at the moment leaves the stock 62.63% off its SMA200. NTIC registered 10.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.88.

The stock witnessed a 15.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.59%, and is 4.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.98% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $133.35M and $45.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.79. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 219.49% and -4.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Technologies International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.20% year-over-year.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.66% while institutional investors hold 43.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.11M, and float is at 7.55M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 36.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 0.38 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.14% of the NTIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.36 million shares valued at $3.0 million to account for 3.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 22NW, LP which holds 0.34 million shares representing 3.77% and valued at over $2.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.76% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $2.84 million.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Calderon Nancy E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Calderon Nancy E. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $14.78 per share for a total of $14776.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Northern Technologies International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 23 that Calderon Nancy E. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 23 and was made at $8.60 per share for $8600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the NTIC stock.

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 6.16% up over the past 12 months. UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is -5.64% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -35.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.