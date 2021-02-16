These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is 14.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.39 and a high of $31.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TMHC stock was last observed hovering at around $30.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $38.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.63% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 2.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.40, the stock is 4.80% and 10.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.82 million and changing -2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 25.42% off its SMA200. TMHC registered 7.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.48.

The stock witnessed a 19.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.88%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $3.92B and $6.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.03 and Fwd P/E is 5.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 360.09% and -5.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.70%).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.75 with sales reaching $1.48B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Top Institutional Holders

367 institutions hold shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), with 4.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.51% while institutional investors hold 100.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 129.78M, and float is at 125.56M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 97.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 18.11 million shares valued at $464.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.94% of the TMHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 13.7 million shares valued at $351.35 million to account for 10.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.93 million shares representing 8.41% and valued at over $268.82 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.97% of the shares totaling 9.06 million with a market value of $222.71 million.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LYON WILLIAM H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LYON WILLIAM H sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $31.05 per share for a total of $12418.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Palmer Sheryl (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $29.86 per share for $1.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TMHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, LYON WILLIAM H (Director) disposed off 16,000 shares at an average price of $29.60 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 209,570 shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC).

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading 29.96% up over the past 12 months. D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) is 33.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.74.