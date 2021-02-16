Things appear to be looking up for Avalara Inc. (AVLR)

Avalara Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) is 5.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.50 and a high of $185.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVLR stock was last observed hovering at around $174.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.37% off the consensus price target high of $221.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.82% higher than the price target low of $177.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $173.78, the stock is 6.62% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 25.82% off its SMA200. AVLR registered 90.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $149.43.

The stock witnessed a 9.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.19%, and is 1.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) has around 2601 employees, a market worth around $14.77B and $500.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1579.82. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.12% and -6.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.30%).

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avalara Inc. (AVLR) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avalara Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $143.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 32.40% in year-over-year returns.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Top Institutional Holders

529 institutions hold shares in Avalara Inc. (AVLR), with 3.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.89% while institutional investors hold 93.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.29M, and float is at 81.24M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 90.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 8.67 million shares valued at $1.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.25% of the AVLR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.09 million shares valued at $902.39 million to account for 8.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.27 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $1.03 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.80% of the shares totaling 4.06 million with a market value of $517.2 million.

Avalara Inc. (AVLR) Insider Activity

A total of 194 insider transactions have happened at Avalara Inc. (AVLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 139 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McFarlane Scott M. SEC filings show that McFarlane Scott M sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $180.97 per share for a total of $5.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Avalara Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that PINNEY ALESIA LEE sold a total of 1,395 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $172.86 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40531.0 shares of the AVLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Mathradas Amit disposed off 785 shares at an average price of $164.49 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 109,805 shares of Avalara Inc. (AVLR).